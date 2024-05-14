Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing man with links to Rugby
Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing man with links to Rugby.
Danny Earney, 20, has been missing from Shrewsbury since last Thursday (May 9).
West Midlands Police said: "When he was last seen he was wearing a black dress with a small, coloured pattern on it, a red beanie hat and bright pink converse type shoes. He was carrying a small purple rucksack with unicorns on.
"He has links to Birmingham, Coventry, Rugby and Northampton so may be in one of these areas.
"We, along with Danny’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.
"Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact us on 01743 264807."