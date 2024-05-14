Warwickshire Police appeal for help to find missing man with links to Rugby

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warwickshire Police are appealing for help to find a missing man with links to Rugby.

Danny Earney, 20, has been missing from Shrewsbury since last Thursday (May 9).

West Midlands Police said: "When he was last seen he was wearing a black dress with a small, coloured pattern on it, a red beanie hat and bright pink converse type shoes. He was carrying a small purple rucksack with unicorns on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He has links to Birmingham, Coventry, Rugby and Northampton so may be in one of these areas.

"We, along with Danny’s family, are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.