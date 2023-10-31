Warwickshire Police grow increasingly concerned as they step up search for missing 15-year-old boy
Police are continuing their appeal for help in finding a missing teenager from a village near Gaydon.
Last week, Warwickshire Police issued a missing persons appeal to help find Daniel Wawrzynczak, a 15-year-old boy who has been missing from his home in Chadshunt since October 23.
He has still not been found and officers say they are growing increasingly concerned.
Daniel was last seen wearing a black tracksuit, a navy North Face hoodie, and a black Nike jacket with grey writing down both arms and grey edging on the hood.
He also had a black rucksack and black walking boots.
Daniel may have gone walking and ended up in another county, or he may also have travelled across the country.
Officers said they have reason to believe he could potentially be near to the Enfield area of London.
Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris of Protective Services at Warwickshire Police said “We’re stepping up the search nationally for Daniel as it’s vital we find him as soon as possible.
“Daniel – if by chance you’re reading this, please get in touch with us or your mum and let us know that you’re alright. If you need any help, we can help.”
If anyone sees Daniel, they should call 999 immediately.
If anyone has any information that could help officers find or contact him, they can report it online at: www.warwickshire.police.uk/report or by calling 101.