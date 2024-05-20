Warwickshire police praise Myton School pupils and staff following evacuation after email threat

By Oliver Williams
Published 20th May 2024, 16:33 BST
Updated 20th May 2024, 17:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Warwickshire Police have praised Myton School’s staff and pupils for how they responded after the school was evacuated when it received a threat by email today (Monday May 20).

Following the incident, in which nobody was harmed, the Warwick secondary school’s headteacher Andy Perry said: "This morning we received an email making a vague threat to the school.

"Our first priority was the safety of staff and students and we worked with emergency services to evacuate the school.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We acknowledge communication was limited while we evacuated the school as we had limited access to systems.

Most Popular
Warwickshire Police have praised Myton School’s staff and pupils for how they responded after the school was evacuated when it received a threat by email today (Monday May 20). (Photo by Geoff Ousbey)Warwickshire Police have praised Myton School’s staff and pupils for how they responded after the school was evacuated when it received a threat by email today (Monday May 20). (Photo by Geoff Ousbey)
Warwickshire Police have praised Myton School’s staff and pupils for how they responded after the school was evacuated when it received a threat by email today (Monday May 20). (Photo by Geoff Ousbey)

"Staff and students have been fantastic in how they responded to this incident."

Chief inspector Faz Chishty, the local policing commander for south Warwickshire, has also thanked all those affected ‘for their patience and understanding’ while the police have responded to the incident.

He said: “I'd like give credit to the staff and students for how they responded.

"Officers will remain at the scene for some time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Myton School.Myton School.
Myton School.

In the last hour, the school has confirmed: “All of our students are now safe and with their families. Police are still on site at school. We will update you when we have more information. Thank you again for your assistance today in getting all of our students safely off site.”

Related topics:Warwickshire PoliceWarwickshirePolice