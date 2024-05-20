Warwickshire police praise Myton School pupils and staff following evacuation after email threat
Following the incident, in which nobody was harmed, the Warwick secondary school’s headteacher Andy Perry said: "This morning we received an email making a vague threat to the school.
"Our first priority was the safety of staff and students and we worked with emergency services to evacuate the school.
"We acknowledge communication was limited while we evacuated the school as we had limited access to systems.
"Staff and students have been fantastic in how they responded to this incident."
Chief inspector Faz Chishty, the local policing commander for south Warwickshire, has also thanked all those affected ‘for their patience and understanding’ while the police have responded to the incident.
He said: “I'd like give credit to the staff and students for how they responded.
"Officers will remain at the scene for some time.
In the last hour, the school has confirmed: “All of our students are now safe and with their families. Police are still on site at school. We will update you when we have more information. Thank you again for your assistance today in getting all of our students safely off site.”