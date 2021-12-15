Warwickshire residents fight plans for large solar plant on 279-acres of green belt near Kenilworth

Map of the area and the proposed solar farm. Photo by Friends of the Green Belt

Warwickshire residents group, Friends of the Green Belt (FrOG), are battling plans to build an industrial-sized solar plant on the outskirts of Kenilworth.

National firm Enso Energy recently submitted a proposal to build the plant on food-producing green belt land near to Honiley, Beausale and Haseley Knob.

Should it be given the green light, at 279 acres campaigners say it will be one of the largest solar plant in the UK.

The Drum Lane site in Honiley. Photo supplied by Friends of the Green Belt

During the public consultation stage - held prior to the planning application being submitted - the site was initially going to be around 340 acres.

However after the consultation Enso Energy the whole site area was reduced due to the layout of the solar farm being modified - with some panels being removed.

FrOG member and former Warwick District councillor, Sue Gallagher said: “Whilst we agree renewables are the future, energy production must be balanced against the need for green, open spaces.

"Most people will think of the small solar farms they’ve seen popping up over the last decade.

Land off Manor Lane in Honiley. Photo by Friends of the Green Belt

"But the scale of this site is shocking – it wraps around three villages and is disproportionate. This is not the way that renewable energy should be developed.”

The proposed plant would be covered in 3m-high steel and glass panels, along with rows of 40ft shipping containers, an electrical sub-station and other metal-clad structures – all surrounded by 2m-high fence panels, including wildlife-proof fencing to keep out the small herds of local deer, and CCTV cameras.

Local resident and FrOG member, Richard Holdgate added: "There will be absolutely no local benefit derived from this proposed site. Only the loss of food-producing land and green, open space that provided a sanctuary for so many locals during lockdown.”

The group is encouraging concerned residents to submit their objections to Warwick District Council before the December 17 deadline.

Simon Wheeler, head of development at Enso Energy, said: “We’ve got to change the way we generate electricity.

"The proposed solar farm would generate enough renewable energy to meet the annual electricity demands of approximately 12,000 homes and offset hundreds of thousands of tonnes of CO2 over the life of the project.

"Our proposals are in line with Warwick District Council’s declarations of a climate emergency, as well as the local and national climate change targets that are enshrined in law.

"In addition to generating renewable energy, this temporary planning application would provide a range of ecological and landscape improvements thereby ensuring the project provides a biodiversity net gain.

"At Enso Energy, we believe it is crucial that local communities are able to see and shape planning applications that may have an impact on them.

"That’s why we conducted a public consultation process, during which we listened to local concerns and support. The feedback we received helped shape our proposals.”