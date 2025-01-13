Warwickshire snap up Aussie test all-rounder

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 12: Beau Webster of the Stars gestures during the BBL match between Melbourne Renegades and Melbourne Stars at Marvel Stadium, on January 12, 2025, in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images) : Beau Webster has signed for Warwickshire for the coming season.
Warwickshire have signed new Australia Test all-rounder Beau Webster as the club moves to strengthen its red and white ball options for the 2025 season.

Webster made a stunning impact on debut in the 5th Test against India earlier this month when top scoring in the first innings with 57 (105 balls).

And the 31-year-old, from Tasmania, followed that up with an unbeaten 39 in the second as he hit the winning runs. The hard-hitting right-hander, who bowls medium pace, will join the Bears squad at the start of May and stay until the end of July.

He will be available for Warwickshire’s County Championship games during the three-month spell and for Bears’ Vitality Blast North Group campaign.

Webster has considerable white ball experience in Australia having played Big Bash League (BBL) cricket for Hobart Hurricanes, Melbourne Renegades, and Melbourne Stars.

He was also a mainstay of Gloucestershire’s push to the 2024 Blast title, hitting 237 runs and claiming six wickets to help them secure a place in Finals Day.

“I’m really pleased to sign for the Bears,” said Webster, who could make his Warwickshire debut at Headingley for the Championship clash with Yorkshire starting on Friday 2 May.

“Having played Birmingham League Cricket in the past, I have great memories of the people and the area."

He is the current Sheffield Shield Player of the Tournament after a 2023-24 campaign that saw him finish top scorer with 938 runs at an average of 58.62.

