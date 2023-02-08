Warwickshire youth worker recognised for her fantastic work supporting children and their families across the county

A Warwickshire youth worker has been recognised for her fantastic work supporting local children and their families across the county.

Caring Together Warwickshire’s Teresa Bird won a Community Partnership Award, in her role as a young carers assessment officer, at this year’s Early Help Awards.

Early Help colleagues across Warwickshire were invited to nominate colleagues for the various awards before leaders in children and families cast the final vote ahead of the award ceremony, which took place at the National Motorcycle Museum in Solihull.

Teresa, who was enjoying a well-earned break in sunny Spain when she found out about her award win, was thrilled to receive the prestigious award.

Teresa Bird, Community Partnership Award winner.

“This has made my day, were my exact words upon finding out the news," she said.

"It was a complete surprise as I had no idea I had been nominated and then I received a phone call out of the blue, whilst on holiday to let me know that I’d won an award. The news not only made my day, but my entire holiday.

“It is great to be recognised for my work but in my eyes I’m just doing my job, something which I love doing.

Caring Together Warwickshire are a team and together we support some amazing young people who in many cases have to take on the role of an adult at a very early age."

Claire Dale, CEO at Carers Trust Heart of England who manage the Caring Together Warwickshire service, said: “We are all incredibly proud of Teresa and we’re delighted to see her recognised for her excellent work in the community. This award is testament not only Teresa’s work but the incredible work of all of those involved in the Caring Together Warwickshire team. I look forward to seeing what the new year has in store for the team as they continue to deliver this vital service.”