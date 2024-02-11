Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Saeed Malik, 52 from Leamington, who has been missing since Wednesday February 7.

Saeed was last seen on the Monday of last week.

He is an Asian man, 5ft 9in tall, with short black hair.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the wellbeing of Saeed Malik, 52 from Leamington, who has been missing since Wednesday February 7.

If you have seen Saeed over the past two weeks, or if you know where he might be, get in contact with police online at www.warwickshire.police.uk/report

If you see Saeed, call 999 as soon as possible.

DCI Nailor said “Saeed, if you are reading this, please contact us let us and your family know that you are OK.