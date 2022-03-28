After the sun comes the...snow: Temperatures set to drop significantly in Warwickshire this week

Just a week after temperatures got close to 20°C one Met Office forecaster warned of "a taste of most of the seasons within the space of a few days”.

Current forecasts say thermometers will tumble to around freezing overnight in the final few days of March and into April 1, from Wednesday to Friday, but it will feel like minus 4°C.

Snow fall is predicted in Warwickshire on Thursday, March 31.

Alex Burkill, a Met Office forecaster, told nationalworld.com it could get even colder.

He said: “A cold stream of air will start to push southwards bringing unpredictable wet and windy conditions, even snow or sleet.”

“It will be markedly colder than what we’ve just seen, daytime temperatures falling by half, and some areas will even struggle to hit 8°C.

“Overnight into Thursday and Friday, many areas will fall considerably lower than freezing, towards minus 4°C and minus 5°C.

“It looks like most places will be impacted but parts of central England are expected to be among the worst affected.