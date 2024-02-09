Don't end up like this BMW driver - flood alerts issued on roads across Rugby and the whole of Warwickshire
This BMW driver found out the hard way that flood alerts have been issued across Rugby and the whole of Warwickshire.
OK, it was not quite on Rugby's patch (it happened near Leamington) but emergency services are asking people to be cautious on some Rugby roads.
The flood warnings for Rugby cover the following areas:
- River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon including Aqua Place, Boughton Road and Kinman Way area, Junction One Retail Park area, Fosterd Road and Newbold Road in Rugby and Grange Road, Newbold Road, Main Street and Parkfield Road in Newbold on Avon.
- River Leam at Marton including Coventry Road, North Street and Birdingbury Road.
Warwickshire Police could not resist a humorous jibe at the BMW driver, saying: "BMW do make some wonderful cars but what they don't have on sale for your everyday motorist is an amphibious vehicle you can nip to town in.
"No matter what make/model of vehicle you own, please don't drive through flooded sections of road.
"Be mindful of surface water and flooding when out on the roads today, and in the coming days. It's not worth the risk. Find an alternate route. If there is a road closure in place, don't ignore the barriers/signage."
Click here to view them the flood warnings and flood alerts in place across Warwickshire.
Information, advice and support on how to protect your home and business can be found here.