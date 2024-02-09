Don't end up like this BMW driver - flood alerts issued on roads across Rugby and the whole of Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This BMW driver found out the hard way that flood alerts have been issued across Rugby and the whole of Warwickshire.

OK, it was not quite on Rugby's patch (it happened near Leamington) but emergency services are asking people to be cautious on some Rugby roads.

The flood warnings for Rugby cover the following areas:

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This BMW driver found out the hard way that flood alerts have been issued across the Warwick district. (Photo by Kenilworth and Warwick Rural Police)

River Avon at Rugby and Newbold on Avon including Aqua Place, Boughton Road and Kinman Way area, Junction One Retail Park area, Fosterd Road and Newbold Road in Rugby and Grange Road, Newbold Road, Main Street and Parkfield Road in Newbold on Avon.

River Leam at Marton including Coventry Road, North Street and Birdingbury Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police could not resist a humorous jibe at the BMW driver, saying: "BMW do make some wonderful cars but what they don't have on sale for your everyday motorist is an amphibious vehicle you can nip to town in.

"No matter what make/model of vehicle you own, please don't drive through flooded sections of road.

"Be mindful of surface water and flooding when out on the roads today, and in the coming days. It's not worth the risk. Find an alternate route. If there is a road closure in place, don't ignore the barriers/signage."

Click here to view them the flood warnings and flood alerts in place across Warwickshire.