Watch scenes of severe flooding around the UK, including swollen rivers and flooded roads, as the Met Office issues another yellow rain warning.

Dramatic footage shows scenes around the UK as heavy rainfall has caused severe flooding - with residents evacuated from their homes.

Footage shows the swollen River Porter running through Endcliffe Park in Sheffield. Other clips show flooded pathways and roads in Chesterfield and Bedfordshire.

One Sheffield park has experienced the ‘worst floods in 48 years’, according to a local resident. He added: “I’ve seen the river high on some occasions, but this is about the highest I’ve ever seen it. It’s quite spectacular to say the least”.

A Chesterfield school has closed its doors to pupils and staff this morning– after flooding in the area. Parkside Community School, located on Boythorpe Avenue in Chesterfield, has confirmed that it is closed today after being impacted by flooding overnight.

The River Don has burst its banksin several places across Doncaster overnight following hours of torrential rain, with a flood alert from the Environment Agency in place. There have also been reports of some surface flooding in Clay Lane and Kirk Sandall, with the river overtopping near to Sprotbrough Lock.

Near Bedford, a major A-road is closed due to severe flooding. The A421 near Marston Moretaine has been closed since September 22 and National Highways say continued rainfall is making it “extremely challenging” to reopen the road.

The Met Office has issued a yellow rain warning for parts of eastern England from 6am to 4pm today (October 1), with wind in coastal areas.