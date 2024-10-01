Flooding: List of Warwickshire flood alerts as river levels remain high after more rain
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Last week, after the Met Office issued an amber weather warning for Warwickshire, the Government’s Environment Agency put several flood warnings in place – with some being ‘possible flooding’ and others being ‘flooding expected’.
Despite being outside the current yellow weather warning from the Met Office for rain, the county is still expected to get more rain throughout the day.
Due to this, there are currently two flood warnings for ‘possible flooding’ due to river levels rising.
The first warning is for the River Leam and River Itchen.
The government website said: “River levels remain high at the Eathorpe river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.
"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Leam between Grandborough and Leamington including Kites Hardwick, Birdingbury, Marton, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch and the River Itchen between Southam and Marton including Long Itchington.”
The second warning is for the River Blythe.
On the website it said: “River levels are rising at the Castle Farm river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.
"We expect flooding to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Blythe between Cheswick Green and Blyth End.
"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We expect river levels to rise until later this evening.”
Last week saw many more alerts for flooding across Warwickshire but these have since been removed from the list.
For more information go to: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings