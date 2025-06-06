Met Office issues yellow weather warning for Warwickshire this weekend

By Kirstie Smith
Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 14:29 BST

A yellow weather warning has been in place for Warwickshire over the weekend.

The Met Office has put the warning in place from between 9am and 6pm tomorrow (Saturday) for heavy rain and thunderstorms.

Hail and strong winds could also happen.

The warning that has been issued covers a large part of the country including the south, south west, Wales and the west midlands – with Warwickshire also set to be impacted.

A yellow weather warning has been issued for Warwickshire this weekend. Photo by Met Office

On the Met Office website it said: “Frequent heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected for much of Saturday before fading from the west during the mid to late afternoon.

"Ten to 15 mm of rain could fall in less than an hour, whilst some places could see 30 to 40 mm of rain over several hours from successive showers and thunderstorms. Frequent lightning, hail and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards.”

Sunday is set to be calmer but some sunny and rainy spells.

For more information go to: https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

