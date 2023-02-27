This remarkable image was taken by Nigel Wilkins of Nigel Wilkins Photography

The Northern Lights were spotted in the Kenilworth, Leamington and Warwick area last night - and weather forecasters are hoping that they will appear again tonight (Monday).

This truly remarkable image at Kenilworth Castle was taken by Nigel Wilkins of Nigel Wilkins Photography.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Met Office has said that they are "likely" to be seen again on Monday night but it is more likely that those in Scotland and the northern parts of England will get the best views of the Aurora Borealis.

This truly remarkable image of the Northern Light over Kenilworth Castle was taken by Nigel Wilkins of Nigel Wilkins Photography.