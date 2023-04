The aurora borealis should be visible again tonight (Monday)

These photos of the Northern Lights were taken near Warwick last night by Aaron Mulgrew

These amazing photos of the Northern Lights were taken near Warwick last night - with just a mobile phone.

The spectacular lights were captured by Aaron Mulgrew on his iPhone 14 Pro, on a country lane near Adventure Sports just outside of Warwick - our thanks to him for sending them into us.

And the good news is that the aurora borealis will be visible again tonight (Monday), if the skies are clear.

Send your photos to [email protected]

