Rare and beautiful 'rainbow' clouds spotted in skies over Warwickshire

Some people thought they might be part of the Northern Lights at first
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Dec 2023, 17:36 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 17:37 GMT
Rare clouds formed beautiful rainbow patterns in the skies above Warwickshire and the rest of the country today.

The iridescent nacreous clouds form high in the atmosphere, and a more common in polar regions.

They are a rarity in the UK because of the very particular conditions needed.

This photo was taken in Coton Park by Aston GibsonThis photo was taken in Coton Park by Aston Gibson
The form in very cold conditions over polar regions and within the stratosphere, around 12-19 miles (19-31km) high.

Cold polar air is locked in place by high winds in the atmosphere, known as the polar vortex. But when this weakens, the cold air shifts slightly into the skies high above the UK.

When the air is around -80C, it forms ice crystals which break up sunlight into its component colours, creating the mother-of-pearl effect seen by those lucky enough to spot it this morning.

The ‘rainbow clouds’ were seen across the area, leaving some to wonder whether they were affects of the aurora borealis – also known as the Northern Lights. But Arora Watch UK said there was no significant activity in the UK from the lights.

