Readers' beautiful rainbow photos in Leamington as weather goes into full diva mode

“If you want rainbow, you have to deal with the rain,” once said Augustus.
And with the British weather in full diva mode, we have to enjoy the beauty of spring when it shows itself.
Our thanks to everyone who sent in these amazing rainbow photos. Keep your weather photos coming to [email protected] - you never know, there might be more snow around the corner, followed by scorching sunshine!
1. Rainbow - View from Gas Street from Lewis Kennedy.jpg
A view from Gas Street by Lewis Kennedy
Photo: Lewis Kennedy
2. Rainbow - Darcy Melville age 11yrs.jpg
Rainbow photo by Darcy Melville, age 11
Photo: Darcy Melville
3. Rainbow - Isabelle Reilly photo from Caffe Nero.jpeg
A view from Caffe Nero at Leamington Shopping Park, taken by seven-year-old Isabelle Reilly.
Photo: Isabelle Reilly
4. Rainbow - Sarah Cleaver 2.jpg
Photo of the double rainbow in Buckley Road, taken by Sarah Cleaver
Photo: Sarah Cleaver