Readers' beautiful rainbow photos in Leamington as weather goes into full diva mode

Our thanks to everyone who emailed their photos to us – keep them coming!

By Phil Hibble
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:29 pm
Updated Thursday, 7th April 2022, 5:39 pm

“If you want rainbow, you have to deal with the rain,” once said Augustus.

And with the British weather in full diva mode, we have to enjoy the beauty of spring when it shows itself.

Our thanks to everyone who sent in these amazing rainbow photos. Keep your weather photos coming to [email protected] - you never know, there might be more snow around the corner, followed by scorching sunshine!

1. Rainbow - View from Gas Street from Lewis Kennedy.jpg

A view from Gas Street by Lewis Kennedy

Photo: Lewis Kennedy

2. Rainbow - Darcy Melville age 11yrs.jpg

Rainbow photo by Darcy Melville, age 11

Photo: Darcy Melville

3. Rainbow - Isabelle Reilly photo from Caffe Nero.jpeg

A view from Caffe Nero at Leamington Shopping Park, taken by seven-year-old Isabelle Reilly.

Photo: Isabelle Reilly

4. Rainbow - Sarah Cleaver 2.jpg

Photo of the double rainbow in Buckley Road, taken by Sarah Cleaver

Photo: Sarah Cleaver

