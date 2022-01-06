Rugby's weather appears to be confused...

Snow has come to Rugby despite forecasts to the contrary, leaving us wondering if the town's weather might be a little confused.
In a particularly dubious angle (taken up because it's a rather slow news day) we are left wondering why our town appears to have been transformed into a snow globe when the Met Office predicted a 95 per cent or more chance of rain.
At a complete, unscientific guess - the damp conditions mean it almost certainly won't settle - and it probably won't last long, either.
Update: The snow has stopped - but a solid ten minutes of effort has been put into this journalistic masterpiece, so we're leaving it up.