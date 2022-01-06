Rugby's weather appears to be confused...

It should be raining. But it's snowing. What an exciting world we inhabit

By Alex Green
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:53 pm
Updated Thursday, 6th January 2022, 1:54 pm
It should be raining, but it's snowing. What an exciting world we inhabit.

Snow has come to Rugby despite forecasts to the contrary, leaving us wondering if the town's weather might be a little confused.

In a particularly dubious angle (taken up because it's a rather slow news day) we are left wondering why our town appears to have been transformed into a snow globe when the Met Office predicted a 95 per cent or more chance of rain.

At a complete, unscientific guess - the damp conditions mean it almost certainly won't settle - and it probably won't last long, either.

Update: The snow has stopped - but a solid ten minutes of effort has been put into this journalistic masterpiece, so we're leaving it up.

