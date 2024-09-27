Severe flood warnings still in place in areas of Rugby and some surrounding villages
Severe flood warnings are still in place in areas of Rugby and some surrounding villages.
The warnings are located at:
- River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road Retail Park.
- River Avon at Stanford on Avon including Stanford on Avon village.
The Environment Agency has upgraded the warnings to 'severe' with properties likely to be affected.
Here are the other sites in Warwickshire currently identified as ‘flooding is expected’:
- River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch
- River Dene at Walton
- River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington
As well as flood warning, some roads in Warwickshire have also been shut.
This morning, Warwickshire County Council said six roads had been closed due to flooding.
These were:
- Leamington Road, Princethorpe, near to Ladys RC School
- Mill Street, Shipston on Stour
- A4091 Tamworth Road Middleton, from Park Lane to Church Lane
- Spon Lane, Grendon (at the bridge near Bradley Green Nursery)
- Dark Lane, Hatton
- A425 Radford Road, Leamington
The council said it would continue to monitor the roads and if they were safe, it would reopen them.
To report any floods, on roads or not, at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding