Severe flood warnings still in place in areas of Rugby and some surrounding villages

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Severe flood warnings are still in place in areas of Rugby and some surrounding villages.

The warnings are located at:

River Swift at Rugby, including Brownsover Road, Swift Park and Leicester Road Retail Park.

River Avon at Stanford on Avon including Stanford on Avon village.

The Environment Agency has upgraded the warnings to 'severe' with properties likely to be affected.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency's map of flood warnings. The red areas are severe warnings.

Here are the other sites in Warwickshire currently identified as ‘flooding is expected’:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

River Leam at Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch

River Dene at Walton

River Stour at Mitford Bridge, Shipston on Stour and Tredington

As well as flood warning, some roads in Warwickshire have also been shut.

This morning, Warwickshire County Council said six roads had been closed due to flooding.

These were:

Leamington Road, Princethorpe, near to Ladys RC School

Mill Street, Shipston on Stour

A4091 Tamworth Road Middleton, from Park Lane to Church Lane

Spon Lane, Grendon (at the bridge near Bradley Green Nursery)

Dark Lane, Hatton

A425 Radford Road, Leamington

The council said it would continue to monitor the roads and if they were safe, it would reopen them.

To report any floods, on roads or not, at: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/flooding