Storm Eunice: Strong winds bring down trees - including this mighty lime tree in Kenilworth's Abbey Fields

Storm Eunice has now arrived in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.

While the winds seem to be much stronger in the south of England, emergency services are warning people to be careful, with some trees, branches and fences falling.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This photo by Lulu Di Minto shows a fallen lime tree in the glorious avenue of mighty limes in Abbey Fields.

This photo by Lulu Di Minto shows a fallen lime tree in the glorious avenue of mighty limes in Abbey Fields.

Tree branches have also come down in Leamington and Warwick.

Storm Eunice has also caused major travel disruption with all Chiltern Railways services being cancelled until the end of the day due to debris being blown onto the track.