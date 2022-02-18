Storm Eunice: Strong winds bring down trees - including this mighty lime tree in Kenilworth's Abbey Fields

Storm Eunice has now arrived in the Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth area.
While the winds seem to be much stronger in the south of England, emergency services are warning people to be careful, with some trees, branches and fences falling.
This photo by Lulu Di Minto shows a fallen lime tree in the glorious avenue of mighty limes in Abbey Fields.
Tree branches have also come down in Leamington and Warwick.
Storm Eunice has also caused major travel disruption with all Chiltern Railways services being cancelled until the end of the day due to debris being blown onto the track.
For more information about the rail disruption click here