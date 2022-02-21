Storm Franklin: Drivers urged to be cautious - flood alerts in place in the Rugby area

After Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, winds from Storm Franklin have brought down trees across Warwickshire.
And flood alerts have been put in place across the county. Driver have been warned to start alert with the potential of road closures today (Monday).
On flood warning has been put in place on the River Dene at Walton and flood alerts have been put in place on the River Avon, River Leam and River Itchen.
River Dene - flood warning
River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. The situation is being closely monitored. Please call 999 if in immediate danger and avoid contact with flood water.
River Avon Rugby to Bidford - flood alert
Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Avon between Rugby and Bidford including Warwick, Stratford upon Avon, caravan parks and farmland. Further light rainfall is forecast during this morning (Monday). River levels are expected to rise until later this afternoon.
River Leam and River Itchen - flood alert
Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Leam between Grandborough and Leamington including Kites Hardwick, Birdingbury, Marton, Eathorpe, Hunningham and Offchurch and the River Itchen between Southam and Marton including Long Itchington Further light rainfall is forecast this morning Monday.