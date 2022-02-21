Storm Franklin: Drivers urged to be cautious - flood alerts in place in the Rugby area

There continues to be a risk of fallen trees as Storm Franklin, the third storm in five days, hits Warwickshire. Photo by Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership.

After Storm Dudley and Storm Eunice, winds from Storm Franklin have brought down trees across Warwickshire.

And flood alerts have been put in place across the county. Driver have been warned to start alert with the potential of road closures today (Monday).

On flood warning has been put in place on the River Dene at Walton and flood alerts have been put in place on the River Avon, River Leam and River Itchen.

River Dene - flood warning

River levels are falling, but still pose a flood risk. The situation is being closely monitored. Please call 999 if in immediate danger and avoid contact with flood water.

River Avon Rugby to Bidford - flood alert

Flooding is affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Avon between Rugby and Bidford including Warwick, Stratford upon Avon, caravan parks and farmland. Further light rainfall is forecast during this morning (Monday). River levels are expected to rise until later this afternoon.

River Leam and River Itchen - flood alert