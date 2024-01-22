Storm Isha: Strong winds likely to bring some disruption to travel across Warwickshire
Emergency services are advising people to be careful on the roads
Strong winds from Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel across Warwickshire today (Monday) and this week.
Emergency services are advising people to be careful on the roads, with trees likely to come down in te high winds.
We will keep you updated on any roads closure but if you have any information please email [email protected]
Here is a guide from the Met Office on what to expect:
- Some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen
- Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible
- Power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage
- Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties
- Some roads and bridges may close
- Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible