Storm Isha: Strong winds likely to bring some disruption to travel across Warwickshire

Strong winds from Storm Isha are likely to bring some disruption to travel across Warwickshire today (Monday) and this week.

Emergency services are advising people to be careful on the roads, with trees likely to come down in te high winds.

We will keep you updated on any roads closure but if you have any information please email [email protected]

Here is a guide from the Met Office on what to expect: