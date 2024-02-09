Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This BMW driver found out the hard way that flood alerts have been issued across the Warwick district.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service had to rescue the driver from this vehicle on Hill Wootton Road, Blackdown.

But Warwickshire Police could not resist a humorous jibe at the driver, saying: "BMW do make some wonderful cars but what they don't have on sale for your everyday motorist is an amphibious vehicle you can nip to town in.

"No matter what make/model of vehicle you own, please don't drive through flooded sections of road.

"Be mindful of surface water and flooding when out on the roads today, and in the coming days. It's not worth the risk. Find an alternate route. If there is a road closure in place, don't ignore the barriers/signage."

There are currently 20 flood warnings and 29 flood alerts in place across Warwickshire.

