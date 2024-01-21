Register
Warwickshire Storm Isha warning includes risk to life and damage to buildings

The storm is set to rip through the county and across the nation between 6pm this evening (Sunday January 21) and Monday (January 22) at 6am with heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph to come
By Oliver Williams
Published 21st Jan 2024, 12:47 GMT
Updated 21st Jan 2024, 12:57 GMT
Warwickshire is among the many parts of the UK where Amber and Yellow weather warnings have been issues by the Met Office.

Storm Isha is set to rip through the county and across the nation with the worst of it hitting between 6pm this evening (Sunday January 21) and Monday (January 22) at 6am with heavy rain and gusts of up to 80mph.

An Amber Warning means there is a good chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The storm warning for WarwickshireThe storm warning for Warwickshire
There will probably be some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs

Longer journey times and cancellations are likely, as road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected.

Some roads and bridges are likely to close and injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown onto coastal roads, sea fronts and properties.

The Met Office’s chief meteorologist, Dan Suri, said: “Storm Isha will bring strong winds to the whole of the UK through Sunday and into Monday. “The areas of particular concern are reflected by a large Amber severe weather warning which covers Northern Ireland, central and southern Scotland, Wales, much of northern England as well as southwestern parts of England."

