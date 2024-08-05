When Pete came face to face with himself
Like many people, Pete’s wellbeing was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and sadly it had an impact on his mental health and his usual positive outlook on life. Thankfully, due to the support of his managers and team around him at work, along with his own determination, Pete turned things around and found his mojo again.
Pete said: “Due to a whole load of different circumstances, I found I was really struggling to keep my spirits up. I lost interest in myself, and this regrettably had a negative impact on both me and my family. Thankfully, Greencore didn’t give up on me, but supported me through this tough time until I was eventually able to see the light at the end of what was a very dark tunnel. It was during my recovery that I spotted a Greencore van when I was out driving with my daughters, and I spontaneously promised them that I would make them proud by getting featured on one of the vehicles. I cannot express how grateful I am for everyone that has helped make this happen.”
Nick Davies, General Manager at Greencore’s sandwich manufacturing facility in Atherstone, said: “Pete is a highly valued member of our team, who has done so much to help and support his colleagues through his nearly 20 years with us. We knew he was going through a challenging time, but at Greencore we have the people and the resources to provide the support that our colleagues need, when things get tough for them.
“When I heard that Pete had made the personal request to our company CEO I just thought ‘that’s so Pete! He is a determined and extremely positive colleague, and I am delighted that we’ve been able to support him to fulfil his promise to his daughters.”
Dalton Philips, CEO of Greencore, said: “Greencore is a people business, and it’s important that our colleagues know they are valued, so when I heard from Pete, I knew that this was something that the team at Greencore could get behind, and I’m delighted to see the new vehicle design.”
