Woman and teenager taken hospital after crash near Warwick

By The Newsroom
Published 11th May 2023, 16:27 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 16:27 BST

A woman and a teenager were taken to hospital after a crash near Budbrooke yesterday (Wednesday May 10).

The incident happened at around 5.10pm the junction of the B4463 and Henley Road between Budbrooke and Warwick.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the crash, which involved two cars.

A woman and a teenager were taken to hospital after a crash. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance ServiceA woman and a teenager were taken to hospital after a crash. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service
The two people taken to hospital were from the same vehicle.

A spokesperson from the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at around 5.10pm to reports of an RTC at the junction of the B4463 and Henley Road near Budbrooke.

"One ambulance was sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found two cars had been involved in a collision.

"A woman and a teenager from the first car were treated by ambulance staff for minor injuries before being taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

"There were no other patients.”

