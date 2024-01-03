A woman has died after a crash between Kenilworth and Leamington. Photo by West Midlands Ambulance Service

A woman has died after a crash between Kenilworth and Leamington.

As we reported last night, the collision happened on the A452 Kenilworth Road – half a mile south of the Ramada Hotel at around 4.40pm yesterday (Tuesday January 2).

The road was closed from Chesford Grange to Blackdown Island.

A small van had left the road and crashed into a ditch – it was the only vehicle involved.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Strensham attended the incident.

“On arrival, ambulance staff found firefighters carrying out CPR on the woman driver.

“Ambulance staff took over and provided advanced life support, but sadly, it wasn’t possible to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

“A man in the rear of the vehicle was extricated and assessed on an ambulance but was uninjured and discharged by the crew.”

Warwickshire Police said the woman's next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers from the force.

Enquiries are continuing and officers are encouraging anyone who was travelling along the stretch of road that saw the incident, the moments prior to the collision, or the manner in which the VW van was being driven to speak to them.