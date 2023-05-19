Woman dies following house fire in south Warwickshire this morning (Friday).

A man has been taken to hospital

A woman has died and a man has been taken to hospital following a house fire this morning (Friday).

West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to Ragley Mill Lane, Alcester, at 5.50am and sent two ambulances and a paramedic officer to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “On arrival, crews discovered a woman, who had been rescued from the property by colleagues from the fire service.

“Sadly, it quickly became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.