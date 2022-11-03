Woman seriously injured after car overturns near Marton

A woman is in a critical condition after a car overturned near Marton last night (Wednesday).

A woman is in a critical condition after a car overturned near Marton last night (Wednesday).

Both the driver and passenger were taken to hospital after the incident, with the passenger suffering from serious injuries.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: "West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the incident involving a car that had overturned on Oxford Road at 10:12pm and sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a Critical Care Car from The Air Ambulance Service to the scene.

“On arrival crews discovered two patients.

Advertisement

"The first, a passenger in the car who was in a critical condition.

“Crews immediately began administering advanced life support to her and continued treatment en route to hospital.

“The second, the driver of the car who had sustained minor injuries. He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene.