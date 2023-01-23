Woman suffers serious head injuries after multiple vehicle crash on the M6 in Warwickshire

Officers are appealing for witnesses

A woman suffered serious head injuries after a multiple vehicle crash on the M6 in Warwickshire.

Officers are appealing for witnesses after the collision on the M6, which involved three cars and an HGV between junction 3 and 2 shortly after 8.20am on Friday (January 20).

Warwickshire Police said: "A teenage girl suffered minor head injuries while a woman in her 40s suffered head injuries that are believed to be life-threatening at this time.

"Her next of kin has been informed and is being supported by specialist officers at this time.

"Enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses to the collision to come forward. Officers are also keen for anyone who has dashcam footage to get in touch with us."

