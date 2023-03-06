Women in the Warwick district offered free weight training workshop and badminton this International Women’s Day

Free strength and badminton sessions are on offer to women on Wednesday (March 8) as part of International Women’s Day celebrations.

Free strength and badminton sessions are on offer to women on International Women’s Day celebrations.

Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre in Leamington, run by Everyone Active in partnership with Warwick, District Council is commemorating this year’s worldwide event by offering the free sessions to local women – regardless of whether they are a member or not.

A two-hour drop-in badminton session will start at 1.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A free PT-led strength training workshop will begin at 10am for women interested in getting started or adding on to an existing fitness programme.

Gareth Wagg, contract manager at Everyone Active, said, “We’re really proud to support this year’s International Women’s Day.

“Weight training can be one of the most powerful tools in your workout locker and women are, now more than ever, interested in a weight training program. We want to make sure that everyone feels welcome, confident and prepared to participate in lifting weights and we hope this special session can help facilitate that.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’re also inviting women of any ability to try out badminton. The speed of the shuttlecock also makes this one of the quickest of the racket sports but it can be played at any pace making it enjoyable for all ages.”

International Women’s Day is a world-wide event which highlights women’s history, the challenges they face, and how we can work together to reduce inequality and inspire a new generation of girls and young women.