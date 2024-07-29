World title for Draycote Water Sailing Club teenager

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A teenager from Draycote Water Sailing Club has been crowned a world champion just three years after first getting hooked on the sport following a beginners’ course.

Thirteen-year-old Hari Clark, who attended a learn-to-sail course at the club in 2021, won the Topper 4.2 World Championship title at Mar Menor in Spain after winning 10 of the 15 races in a 39-boat international fleet, with the biggest national team of competitors coming from China.

Club president Jeremy Atkins said: “We’re extremely proud of Hari on what we believe to be an unprecedented achievement of going from no experience at all just three years ago to being on top of the world!”

Hari, who is from Dunchurch and a pupil at Lawrence Sheriff School, Rugby, progressed from a beginners’ course at the club to sailing regularly for fun with the youth and junior section, and first started racing in Autumn 2022.

Hari Clark, Topper 4.2 World Champion 2024

He quickly moved up into the club’s Draycote Academy, which coaches aspiring young racing sailors who want to compete at the top level nationally and internationally.

Steve Irish, head coach at Draycote Academy, said: “Hari has worked so hard at improving his sailing and he never gives up, training both with the Academy and independently in all conditions, including throughout the most demanding and coldest days of winter. He thoroughly deserves this fantastic result.”

Next up for Hari is the Topper National Championships at Weymouth & Portland National Sailing Academy (3-9 August 2024), where he will be among a team of junior sailors from Draycote Water SC hoping for further podium success.

Hari said: “I'm delighted to be the Topper 4.2 World Champion. As it was my first international event, I was a bit surprised to win! It was tough to keep focused and hydrated over the five days' racing though, as it was very hot. Massive thanks to Steve Irish and everyone else who has coached me, as well as our club manager Dave Rowe and his team at Draycote Water SC for all their help and support.”

In the larger Topper 5.3 class, Rugby High School’s Jess Powell finished 10th overall in a fleet of 138 boats. She was the second placed GBR boat, while a sailor from China took the world championship win.