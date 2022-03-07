Big response to Ukraine appeal in Nuneaton

A collection point at Warwickshire County Council’s Covid test in Nuneaton has seen a huge response from people donating clothes and bedding to be sent to Ukraine.

A collection point at Warwickshire County Council’s Covid test in Nuneaton has seen a huge response from people donating clothes and bedding to be sent to Ukraine.

Staff at the United Reformed Church test centre in Chapel Street put out a call a couple of days ago.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They teamed up with photographer and co-ordinator Aneta Warlikowski to put up a notice to see if anyone using the test site was able to donate anything and within hours donations of nappies, clothes, food, and bedding were coming through the doors.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for environment, climate and culture, said: “We are really proud of our testing team in Nuneaton. They have played a key role in keeping Warwickshire communities safer throughout the pandemic. So, it’s no surprise that they are now stepping forward to help those in need in Ukraine. The donations received so far demonstrate just how amazing the residents in Nuneaton are and the difference community power can make.

“Once boxed up, all donations will be delivered to Aneta Warlikowski at Century Business Park who is co-ordinating donations on behalf of the Polish Parish Church in Coventry.”

Donations can be dropped off at the test site between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am to 4pm on Saturday.

If you are looking to donate there is a specific list of donation requests which includes: blankets; toiletries – including nappies, toothpaste, and sanitary towels; torches; tinned and dried food – it needs to be in date; PPE; first aid kits – including bandages, plasters, and pain killers; camping equipment – sleeping bags and mats; travel cots – need to be in good condition. Please note, clothes are not being accepted.

All donations will be sent to the Poland-Ukraine border.