Names of children killed on all sides of Middle East war read out at vigil in Leamington

About 100 people turn out for the vigil
By The Newsroom
Published 6th Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 17:36 GMT
The vigil on Saturday was attended by about 100 people.

Names of children who have died in the Middle East war were read out at a vigil in Leamington, attended by people of all faiths and none.

Local group 'Justice for Palestinians Leamington Spa' – which groups together Jews, Muslims, Christians and atheists – is holding weekly vigils around the Warwick district, and the protest on Saturday was attended by about 100 people.

Participants took turns to read out the names of some of the children killed in the Hamas attack on Israel, in the Israeli bombardment of Gaza, and in attacks in the West Bank.

The British government is joining others in calling for a 'humanitarian pause' in the fighting in the Middle East. But Justice for Palestinians Leamington Spa is joining many other groups who are calling on the international community to demand an immediate ceasefire.

The next vigil, on Saturday November 11, will take place in Market Street, Warwick, from midday to 1pm.

