Young boy dies following complications after falling into a river in south Warwickshire
Joshua Hillstead, an eight-year-old boy from Maypole, Birmingham, died following complications resulting from drowning after being pulled from the River Arrow in Alcester.
On July 22 at around 9.30pm, Warwickshire Police were called to a report of a young child who had fallen into the river behind Kingfisher Way in Alcester.
Police, fire, and ambulance services attended the scene and the boy was pulled from the river, before receiving first aid and CPR.
One other child was also in the water but did not require further treatment and was returned home.
Joshua was then taken to hospital, where he had been receiving treatment in hospital until he died late yesterday evening (July 23).
DI Heidi Twynham said “Losing a child is devastating, and we offer our condolences to the family after this tragic accident – we are liaising with the family to provide support.
“Fast, unpredictable currents and invisible deeper sections make rivers dangerous places, particularly for children and non-confident swimmers. Please take caution around our waterways.
“Thank you to our officers, members of the emergency services, and the hospital staff for everything you’ve done over the past few days.”