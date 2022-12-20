Register
Young footballers at Rugby youth team are sporting a brand-new kit thanks to sponsorship donation

A youth football team in Rugby is sporting a brand-new kit this season thanks to sponsorship from a local housebuilder.

By Prianca AdatiaContributor
5 minutes ago
Updated 20th Dec 2022, 11:09am
Darren Fox and Will Solomon, co-managers of Rugby Borough Under 13s, alongside Bellway’s Tina Yates and the Rugby Borough U13s Tigers team
Bellway has donated £500 to the Rugby Borough U13s Tigers team so its players can look the part when they take to the field for the 2022-23 campaign.

Darren Fox, one of the co-managers of the team alongside Will Solomon, said: “The donation will have a lasting impact on the boys and allowed us to fund the cost of new kits this season for the whole team. In my time as a manager, I have seen some clubs playing in a mixture of different shirts and kits, so for the boys to kitted out in a fresh and uniform kit this season will really make them look the part, and will no doubt be a huge confidence booster.

“The whole team and I would like to thank Bellway for deciding to donate to our club, and for taking a genuine interest in helping us.”

