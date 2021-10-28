Young motorcyclist dies after crash in the Rugby borough

Police have confirmed that a 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after a crash in the Rugby borough.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to a fatal road traffic collision which happened at 5.40pm on Tuesday (October 26) at the junction of Mere Lane, Monks Kirby, and the Fosse Way B4455.

The teenager was riding a red Benelli 125cc motorcycle travelling south on the Fosse Way towards the junction with Mere Lane/Coalpit Lane when he collided with a silver Peugeot 208 car at the junction.

A police spokesperson said: "The motorcycle rider suffered serious life threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment and treatment. Unfortunately nothing could be done to save him and he sadly died later that evening as a result of his injuries."

The road was closed for several hours to allow emergency services to attend the scene.