Young motorcyclist dies in crash on country road near Leamington
A motorcyclist in his twenties has died in a crash last night (Tuesday) in south Warwickshire.
Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were called to the collision at about 6.30pm after reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike at the junction of the A423 and Coventry Road in Long Itchington.
The road was closed for a long time last night as emergency crews dealt with the situation. But sadly, the man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene. On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man.
"However sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene. A second man, from the car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.”