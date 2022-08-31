Young motorcyclist dies in crash on country road near Rugby

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ambulance crews and the air ambulance were called to the collision at about 6.30pm after reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike at the junction of the A423 and Coventry Road in Long Itchington.

The road was closed for a long time last night as emergency crews dealt with the situation. But sadly, the man riding the motorbike was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for the West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance to the scene. On arrival, crews found the motorcyclist, a man.

"However sadly, it quickly became clear nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased on scene. A second man, from the car, was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and was conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire by land ambulance.”