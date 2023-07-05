Young Rugby couple plan to convert Leyland Tiger bus into a unique Airbnb

A young couple from Rugby with no knowledge of bus renovation have embarked on an ambitious project to transform an old Leyland Tiger bus into a one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

With a new baby on the way and a need to supplement their income due to the lack of maternity pay, Rachel Shuker, 39, and Alex Cox, 34, said that they want to create a "memorable and income-generating venture".

"We recognised the financial challenges that come with starting a family, especially considering the high cost of child care," said Rachel.

"So we decided to think outside the box and explore alternative income streams. Inspired by the rising popularity of unique accommodations, such as converted vans and tiny houses, we came up with the idea of turning an old Leyland Tiger bus into an extraordinary Airbnb rental."

Rachel Shuker and Alex Cox have embarked on an ambitious project to transform an old Leyland Tiger bus into a one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

Though neither of them had any prior experience in bus renovation, the couple embarked began by extensively researching and gathering information about the process of transforming a vintage bus into a cosy living space. Learning as they went, they faced numerous challenges and setbacks, but their determination pushed them forward.

The couple's motivation stems from Rachel’s freelance career, which does not provide maternity pay.

"By transforming the bus into an Airbnb rental, we aim to not only generate income but also offer a unique experience to travellers seeking an adventurous and offbeat accommodation option," said Rachel.

The young couple are documenting their experiences on social media platforms, adding: "Our journey serves as a reminder that with passion, dedication, and a willingness to step outside one's comfort zone, remarkable accomplishments can be achieved."

You can follow their adventure at https://www.instagram.com/tigerlui_the_bus/

