A young teenage cyclist was injured after being hit by a car in Wellesbourne.

Police are now trying to find the driver after she stopped at the scene but then drove away.

The collision happened near the Co-op store in Loxley Close, Wellesbourne, on Friday June 14.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Between 5.30 and 6.00pm a vehicle believed to be a white VW Polo or VW Golf collided with a young teenager on a bicycle at the rear of Co-operative supermarket. It was reported the female driver stopped at the scene but then drove away. Police are now trying to identify the driver.”

Police added: "The victim sustained minor injuries from this collision.