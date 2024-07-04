Young teenage cyclist injured after collision with car in Wellesbourne – police appealing for driver to come forward
Police are now trying to find the driver after she stopped at the scene but then drove away.
The collision happened near the Co-op store in Loxley Close, Wellesbourne, on Friday June 14.
A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "Between 5.30 and 6.00pm a vehicle believed to be a white VW Polo or VW Golf collided with a young teenager on a bicycle at the rear of Co-operative supermarket. It was reported the female driver stopped at the scene but then drove away. Police are now trying to identify the driver.”
Police added: "The victim sustained minor injuries from this collision.
"Anyone who has information or dashcam footage that may assist with enquiries are asked to please contact Warwickshire Police by emailing [email protected] quoting collision reference 1460985 or contacting 101 quoting reference 283 of 14 June 2024."