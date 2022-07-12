A live music festival is coming to Alderford Lake

Alderfest is set to take place on 16 July with Blazin' squad, The Feeling and many more in the line up to perform.

The event also includes children's entertainment, a wide selection of food and water sports! Canoeing, paddle boarding and kayaking will be available at the festival for all to enjoy and take part.

To keep the kids entertained, AJ and Curtis will stage a series of interactive dance workshops throughout the day. There’s also storytelling, a ‘be a dinosaur ranger’ camp and magic show.

Festival goers can make the most of the lakeside venue and enjoy amazing food, views and top quality entertainment.