A giant sand sculpture on Bournemouth beach has been erected to depict the 68,000 tonnes of food wasted by Brits over the summer months.

The model - which took 11 hours to build and measures 5m wide - puts into perspective just how much we throw away.

It also illustrates the most frequently wasted foods which include salad, bread, fresh vegetables, and dips, according to research of 2,000 adults.

Key reasons for this include overstocking for events (76 per cent), spontaneous social plans (36 per cent) and having less motivation to cook (33 per cent) - while 66 per cent blame their food wastage on the heat.Designed to inspire the 64 per cent of people who would like to be better at not wasting food, creamy cheese brand, Boursin, has launched a beach-side bistro a short distance from the sculpture.

'Simple solutions' for reducing food waste

Created in partnership with Great British Bake-Off star, Manon Lagrève and charity FoodCycle, the bistro was created with the 56 per cent who simply don’t know what to do with leftover ingredients in mind.Manon’s Bistro menu utilises some of the UK’s most commonly wasted ingredients - serving up 'simple solutions' for reducing food waste.

She said: “It’s a pleasure to be involved with such a fantastic initiative.

“For my menu I’ve drawn inspiration from British summertime favourites such as pasta and quiche but given them my own unique French girl twist to completely transform some of the most frequently wasted food.

“All of these dishes are super easy for everyone to re-create at home Et voilà!”

Salad leaves, bread and fresh vegetables were voted as the most likely foods to get wasted during summer - with chicken, fish and cheese also making the top 20.

The study also found when it comes to eating during the warmer months, the main concern for 37 per cent is food going stale quicker.

Other worries include managing to keep food cool (36 per cent) and how quickly particular items wilt or go soggy (31 per cent).

Around four in 10 adults (39 per cent) admit they often end up throwing away such food because they don’t know what else to do with it, with 43 per cent admitting they do this at least once a week, according to the OnePoll study.

Despite the challenges, 49 per cent said food is one of the best things about summer, while eating summery foods ranked as the number one way in which people try to keep the summer alive throughout the year.

This was followed by going on holiday (38 per cent) and continuing to wear summer outfits long after the season has ended (37 per cent).

The Boursin Bistro, located between Who Dares Gym and El Murrino beach and open until September 3, is operating on a ‘pay-what-you-can’ basis, with 100 per cent of all donations going to charity, FoodCycle.A spokesperson added: “People have increasingly busy lives, particularly as they return to work and school, but cooking doesn’t have to be complicated.

“Hopefully some of these simple solutions for using up leftovers and minimising food waste will provide people with a bit of inspiration and more time to spend with family and friends as they try to hang on to that summertime feeling a little bit longer.”

Calculations:

There are 28.2 million households – 1.2kg per household is thrown away per summer month over July and August (that’s two months).

2 x 1.2kg = 2.4kg