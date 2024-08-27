A third of adults believe they are ‘yo-yo dieters’

Shutterstock

What type of dieter are you?

Take this quiz to find out which fad diet you're most likely to fall for based on your eating and lifestyle habits.

It comes after a study found 35 per cent of Brits believe they are ‘yo-yo dieters’ – and put weight back on as soon as they lose it.

As many as 31 per cent of the 2,000 adults polled are actively trying to shift a few extra pounds, but for 24 per cent, crash diets ‘never work’ because they immediately revert to old eating habits.

And 47 per cent struggle to incorporate a healthy diet into their lifestyle full-time.

But 37 per cent of those who yo-yo diet admit it has negatively impacted their health, with 47 per cent struggling to incorporate a healthy diet into their normal lifestyle, while four in 10 wouldn’t feel confident in their ability to maintain a healthy weight without reverting to such methods.

Reverting to old eating habits

A spokesperson for the weight loss service, Medicspot, which commissioned the quiz and research, said: "Finding a diet that is right for you and sticking to is not always easy.

“Yo-yo dieting is often a result of various dieting attempts, and this pattern can have several negative impacts on both physical and mental health.

“Common causes of this dieting method include restrictive dieting, unrealistic weight loss goals, lack of sustainable lifestyle changes, and psychological factors.”

The study also found it takes 21 per cent of adults between one and three months to maintain their weight goal, but 24 per cent are yet to reach this.

While 42 per cent find it difficult to stick to a diet long-term - with unhealthy food cravings the biggest reason for this (68 per cent).

Lack of motivation is an issue for 55 per cent, while 44 per cent get consumed by stress or emotional eating.

But 56 per cent experience frustration when it comes to their eating habits, and 55 per cent feel a sense of guilt.

It also emerged 34 per cent are not satisfied with their current diet and food regime, but six in 10 claim it is important for them to lose weight.

Having a sustainable and balanced approach to weight management can promote long-term health and well-being | Shutterstock

Avoid the cycle of yo-yo dieting

To try to maintain a diet, 24 per cent often turn to meal planning, with the same percentage relying on meal preparation.

However, only 18 per cent have consulted a healthcare professional for advice on dieting and weight loss and, of these, 68 per cent found it to be a helpful experience.

Of those who have tried to lose weight, improving overall health was their primary motivation, with aesthetics, mental well-being, and social pressure also cited as leading factors.

The OnePoll.com research also found 22 per cent describe their emotional relationship with food as unhealthy.

The Medicspot weight loss spokesperson added: “Yo-yo dieting can have detrimental effects on both physical and mental health.

However, there are ways to avoid the cycle of yo-yo dieting and promote long-term health and well-being.

“These can include adopting a sustainable and balanced approach to weight management, setting realistic goals, incorporating regular physical activity, practising mindful eating, and seeking support.”