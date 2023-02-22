An urgent recall of an Amazon Basics 2-in-1 blender has been issued due to the risk of cuts and injuries.

The Amazon Basics blender has been removed from the online retailer. This is due to the product “presenting a risk of cuts as the cup base can be removed whilst the rotating cutting blades remain activated.”

The product has been sold exclusively online on Amazon from August 2022 to January 2023. It was described as “food blender appliance intended for blending a variety of foodstuff with rotating blades.”

