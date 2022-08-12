An undeclared ingredient in popular vegetarian burgers has posed a serious health risk, leading to major supermarket brands recalling specific items

Linda McCartney’s two vegetarian quarter pounder burgers are being recalled as they contain milk which isn’t mentioned on the label, which could lead to severe health risks.

The burgers are sold in some of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK such as Asda, Morrisons and Tesco.

The product can be deemed a health risk to those who have an allergy or intolerance to milk.

The Food Standards Agency said: “Linda McCartney is recalling Linda McCartney 2 Vegetarian 1/4lb burgers because the product contains milk which is not mentioned on the label.

“This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.”

The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

On the Linda McCartney website, it gives a description of the burger’s, saying: “Seasoned vegetarian 1/4lb burgers made from a blend of rehydrated textured soya protein and onion”.

The batch codes of the items affected are 20922, 21022 and 21122 and can be found under the best before date which is January 2024.

The affected products best before date is January 2024 and the pack size is 227g.

A statement from the company, founded by the late wife of the Beatles star Paul McCartney, said: “Please do not consume this product if you have an allergy to milk.

“Return the product to the store of purchase for a full refund. No receipt is required.”

What do I do if I have the product?

If you have the product, and would be ill if consumed, the FSA says: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it. “