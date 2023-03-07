Billboard goes up in flames to tease new collaboration, leaving locals ‘stunned’

This is the unbelievable moment a 200 square foot high street billboard went up in flames.

This is the unbelievable moment a 200 square foot high street billboard went up in flames.

The huge hoarding, positioned next to a Burger King in Middlesbrough, was given the ‘flame grilled’ treatment, much like one of the chain’s burgers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And it sported a Doritos tortilla chip ad before being left chargrilled – alluding to a collaboration between the two brands.

Most Popular

Locals were left stunned, with hundreds gathering to take pictures and videos which have spilled onto social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A 'hot' launch collaboration

Resident Olivia McHale, 28 said: "I just can't believe it. It's just not the sort of thing you expect to see in Middlesbrough - things like this don't happen here."

The controlled fire took place shortly after dusk, with professionals on the scene to ensure safety for people in the area as well as clear up the site.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Locals left 'stunned'

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another local, Matthew Donnachie, 26, who witnessed the chargrilled billboard, said: “A Doritos billboard burning next to a restaurant that flame-grills its burgers.

“Seriously clever. Love the irony. There's definitely more to this than meets the eye.”

A spokesperson from the snack brand, which is set to team up with the fast food chain to launch flame grilled Whopper Doritos, said: “People often say there’s no smoke without fire and a few onlookers started to put two-and-two together.