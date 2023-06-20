The teenager died in hospital on Monday after he got into difficulty in the water at Port Talbot

A 15-year-old boy has died after getting into difficulty in the sea at Port Talbot. A rescue operation was sparked after the teenager got into trouble at the popular beach on Monday (June 19) evening.

The coastguard was called to Aberavon beach in Neath Port Talbot just after 6pm on Monday, with a helicopter and the Port Talbot RNLI lifeboat joining the rescue operation. South Wales Police also attended the beach in search of the teenager.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The boy was found and taken to the Princess of Wales Hospital in Bridgend, where the police force shared that he had sadly died. Chief Inspector Richard Haines, said: "Shortly before 7.10pm, officers were called to a report of a boy in the sea at Aberavon Beach, #PortTalbot.

Most Popular

"We attended with a number of other emergency services. Despite the best efforts of members of the public and emergency services he sadly passed away."

A teenager has died after getting in to trouble in the sea at Aberavon beach