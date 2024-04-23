British 'Seagull boy', 9, wins gull screeching competition with uncanny bird impression

Cooper’s seagull-like shrieks impressed the audience who clapped and cheered after he took to the stage - watch below.
By Jessica Martin
Published 23rd Apr 2024, 18:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Video shows a nine-year-old British boy performing his competition-winning seagull impression.

Cooper Wallace wanted to become “Seagull Boy” after he was bit by the bird. He began doing the impressions after the bite, which happened while he was eating a tuna sandwich. Cooper’s high-pitched shrieks reportedly annoyed those around him at first, however, it wasn’t long before his mum Lauren realised his talent.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“People would start to turn around and look for the seagull”, she told the BBC. 

Cooper Wallace wins European gull screeching competition.Cooper Wallace wins European gull screeching competition.
Cooper Wallace wins European gull screeching competition.

The family were enjoying a day out at a soft play centre when a man, who ‘could not stop laughing’ after overhearing Cooper’s seagull impression, told them about the European gull screeching competition in Belgium. Cooper won the juvenile category of the EC Gull Screeching competition in De Panne, bringing in a score of 92 points out of 100.

Related topics:VideoBelgium