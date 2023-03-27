Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
12 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
5 hours ago Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds announce 2023 UK tour
7 hours ago Police searching for Madeleine McCann to get extra funding
9 hours ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
10 hours ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
11 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list

Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’ could close after 192 years as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale

The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub could face closure as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale

Will Millar
By Will Millar
Published 27th Mar 2023, 16:43 BST
Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’ could close after 192 years as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale
Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’ could close after 192 years as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale
Britain’s ‘wonkiest pub’ could close after 192 years as ‘drunk’ building put up for sale

The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub - known for looking like it’s had too many pints - has recently been listed and locals fear it could be gone for good. The historic 18th century pub was originally constructed as a farmhouse in 1765 but converted to a pub in 1830.

The Pisa of the pub world is located in the West Midlands and has become a tourist attraction with people flocking to see how one side is 4ft (1.2m) lower than the other. However, visits could soon be off the cards if the bar is unable to secure a seller.

The Crooked House has been put up for sale by pub and hotel chain Marston’s Brewery. The company revealed the wonky pub would be part of many estates going on the market.

Most Popular

    Derrick McConell, 64, a local and loyal Crooked House customer, said the venue had struggled to get back on its feet following the pandemic. He added: “It’s a brilliant pub but it’s had its issues like most despite it being such a unique place.

    The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub - known for looking like it’s had too many pints - has recently been listed and locals fear it could be gone for good
    The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub - known for looking like it’s had too many pints - has recently been listed and locals fear it could be gone for good
    The UK’s ‘wonkiest’ pub - known for looking like it’s had too many pints - has recently been listed and locals fear it could be gone for good

    “I know they struggled following Covid and then had to fork out money on renovations. Because these old buildings require a lot of upkeep, I know a lot of the regulars are worried it won’t get taken on. We genuinely fear for its future now. It would be a shame to lose it because there’s no place like it elsewhere.”

    SaleBritainPeopleHotelWest Midlands