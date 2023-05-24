Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Maddie McCann investigators seen with ‘bags of evidence’ near dam
Warning for dog walkers after woman bitten by adder
TikToker ‘Mizzy’ set to appear in court over prank TikTok videos
Strictly Come Dancing star reveals breast cancer diagnosis
Netflix starts password crackdown in the UK
The Beatles' former bassist Chas Newby dies aged 81

British Airways: Avios-Only flights launched including Tenerife and Barcelona for as low as £1

British Airways has launched Avios-Only flights to five dream destinations this November.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 24th May 2023, 12:54 BST

British Airways customers who have thousands of Avios points can now spend them on flights to five dream destinations, including a scenic Spanish island Tenerife, for as low as £1. The national carrier said it has opened return journeys that will operate as Avios-Only flights from November 2023 and over the Easter holiday in 2024.

The Avios-Only flights were first offered last month in two locations: Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, and Geneva, Switzerland, and both were sold out in less than 24 hours. This time around, five more locations have been included and they are: Las Palmas, Lanzarote, Barcelona, Nice, and Tenerife.

British Airways said Avios-Only flights mean that every seat is available to purchase using its currency, Avios. Customers with British Airways American Express Credit Cards will also be able to use their Companion Vouchers on the Avios-Only flights, entitling them to a second seat for just the taxes and charges, or half the amount of Avios.

Most Popular

    Members will have the opportunity to travel on both Avios-Only flights or combine them with other available travel dates. Here is everything you need to know about Avios-Only flights that are available to book now via Executive Club accounts for travel dates between November 2023 and April 2024.

    Avios-Only travel dates and flight costs

    March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Heathrow to Barcelona

    Euro Traveller (economy)

    £1 + 25,500 Avios

    £9 + 24,000 Avios

    £25 + 18,500 Avios

    £35 + 16,500 Avios

    £95 + 10,500 Avios

    £115 + 6,500 Avios

    Club Europe (business class)

    £1 + 44,500 Avios

    £9 + 43,000 Avios

    £35 + 34,500 Avios

    £50 + 31,500 Avios

    £125 + 23,500 Avios

    £165 + 17,500 Avios

    March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Gatwick to Tenerife

    Euro Traveller (economy)

    £1 + 30,500 Avios

    £9 + 29,000 Avios

    £25 + 23,500 Avios

    £35 + 21,500 Avios

    £111 + 14,500 Avios

    £135 + 9,500 Avios

    Club Europe (business class)

    £1 + 54,500 Avios

    £9 + 53,000 Avios

    £35 + 39,500 Avios

    £50 + 36,700 Avios

    £145 + 29,500 Avios

    £195 + 23,500 Avios

    British Airways has launched Avios-Only flights to five dream destinations this November. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) British Airways has launched Avios-Only flights to five dream destinations this November. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    British Airways has launched Avios-Only flights to five dream destinations this November. (Photo Illustration by Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

    March 29 - April 7, 2024 - London Heathrow to Nice

    Euro Traveller (economy)

    £1 + 19,500 Avios

    £9 + 18,000 Avios

    £18 + 15,500 Avios

    £35 + 10,500 Avios

    £75 + 8,100 Avios

    £95 + 6,500 Avios

    Club Europe (business class)

    £1 + 32,500 Avios

    £9 + 31,000 Avios

    £25 + 26,500 Avios

    £50 + 19,500 Avios

    £95 + 14,500 Avios

    £135 + 11,500 Avios

    November 15 - November 22, 2023 - London Gatwick to Las Palmas

    Euro Traveller (economy)

    £1 + 27,500 Avios

    £9 + 26,000 Avios

    £20 + 24,000 Avios

    £35 + 18,500 Avios

    £91 + 12,500 Avios

    £121 + 8,500 Avios

    British Airways (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)British Airways (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
    British Airways (Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Club Europe (business class)

    £1 + 48,500 Avios

    £9 + 47,000 Avios

    £35 + 38,500 Avios

    £50 + 35,500 Avios

    £95 + 26,500 Avios

    £141 + 19,500 Avios

    December 4 - December 11, 2023 - London Gatwick to Lanzarote

    Euro Traveller (economy)

    £1 + 27,500 Avios

    £9 + 26,000 Avios

    £20 + 24,000 Avios

    £35 + 18,500 Avios

    £91 + 12,500 Avios

    £121 + 8,500 Avios

    Club Europe (business class)

    £1 + 48,500 Avios

    £9 + 47,000 Avios

    £35 + 38,500 Avios

    £50 + 35,500 Avios

    £95 + 26,500 Avios

    £141 + 19,500 Avios

    Related topics:British Airways